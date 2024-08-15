Mortgage Rates Gain Slightly, But Still Remains At The Lowest Level In Over A Year

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased slightly from last week, but still remain at the lowest level in over a year, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.49 percent as of August 15, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.47 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.09 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.66 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.63 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.46 percent.

"While rates increased slightly this week, they remain more than half a percent lower than the same time last year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "In 2023, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage nearly hit 8 percent, slamming the brakes on the housing market. Now, the 30-year fixed-rate hovers around 6.5 percent and will likely trend down in the coming months as inflation continues to slow. Lower rates are good news for potential buyers and sellers alike."

