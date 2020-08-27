Mortgage Rates Falls

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped again as it continues to hover at record lows, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.91 percent for the week ending August 27, 2020, down from 2.99 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.58 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.46 percent, down from 2.54 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.06 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.91 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.31 percent a year ago.

"This year has been anything but normal and as the uncertainty lingers, mortgage rates remain near record lows," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "These rates continue to incentivize potential buyers and the home buying season, which shifted from spring to summer, will likely continue into the fall."

