Mortgage Rates Fall For Fifth Week—Enough To Entice Some Homebuyers

Mortgage rates fell for the fifth straight week, continuing their track of the largest decline since 2008. This also comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve hiking its federal funds rate Wednesday for the seventh time this year in order to control inflation. While economic uncertainty remains, the extended drop in mortgage rates was enough to breathe a little life back into mortgage applications in the past week.

“The good news for the housing market is that recent declines in rates have led to a stabilization in purchase demand,” said Freddie Mac in its release of the latest mortgage rate drop. “The bad news is that demand remains very weak in the face of affordability hurdles that are still quite high.”

The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.31% as of December 15, slightly down from 6.33% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac. Though 30-year mortgage rates have been falling after hitting 20-year highs, they’re still more than double what they were in early January, when the average was 3.22%.

The rates above don’t include the fees called “points” or other costs associated with obtaining home loans.

Mortgage Rate Predictions For 2023

The drop in mortgage rates for the past month has finally been enough to give a little boost to people applying for a mortgage. Total mortgage applications increased 3.2% for the week ending December 9 compared to the previous week, according to the latest report by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

“The ongoing moderation in home-price growth, along with further declines in mortgage rates, may encourage more buyers to return to the market in the coming months,” said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA, in a news release. “Overall applications increased, driven by increases in purchase and refinance activity. However, with rates more than three percentage points higher than a year ago, both purchase and refinance applications are still well behind last year’s pace.”

Even as the typical 30-year fixed mortgage rate has cooled from its 20-year high of 7.08% in October and November, more is needed to motivate home shoppers to reenter the market. Stubbornly high mortgage interest rates are due in part to the Federal Reserve’s campaign of aggressively hiking its benchmark federal funds rate in its battle against inflation.

The Fed’s actions do not directly impact mortgage rates, which are tied to yields on Treasury bonds. But the bond market closely follows the Fed’s actions and monetary policy. As the bond market has become less surprised by the rate hikes, and demand for mortgage bonds recently increased, rates on home loans have declined in response.

“This week’s updates on both inflation and monetary policy had been highly anticipated by investors, and both reports resulted in mortgage rates trending lower,” said Matthew Speakman, Zillow Home Loans senior economist, in a statement. “Altogether, mortgage rates remain at their lowest levels since the late summer as the year nears its end.”

Despite some uncertainties surrounding how long the Fed will continue tightening credit, most housing experts predict mortgage rates will fall to around 5% to 6% on average in 2023. But some have predicted rates will go higher.

Where the Housing Market Is Headed in 2023

While economic uncertainty coupled with high inflation, home prices and mortgage rates have made it difficult for economists to predict what will happen in the housing market next year, there are signs things are beginning to recalibrate.

Home prices nationwide were still 10.1% higher in October compared to a year ago. But the yearly increase in price appreciation was the smallest since early 2021, according to CoreLogic’s latest Home Insights Report. In another sign of a cooling trend, home prices fell by 0.1% between September and October.

“Some relief in mortgage rate increases and relatively positive economic news may help eventually stabilize home prices,” says Selma Hepp, interim lead of the office of the chief economist at CoreLogic, in the report.

CoreLogic believes home prices were flat between October and November 2022 and will show just 4.1% year-over-year growth between October 2022 and October 2023.

For now, experts believe elevated rates will remain a major factor in home shopper decision-making due to continued affordability challenges.

James Cornell, an associate real estate broker with Corcoran in Brooklyn, New York, says staying flexible will boost your chances of finding an affordable home in 2023.

“Widen your search by looking for value in other areas other than your top choice and check with your bank or mortgage broker about special lending programs for those areas that will reduce your down payment or monthly cost,” says Cornell.

