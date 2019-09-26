Mortgage Rates Fall After Last Week's Jump

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped this week after recording one of the largest week-to-week growth in almost a year last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac.

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.64 percent for the week ending September 26, 2019, down from last week's 3.73. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.72 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.16 percent, down from last week's 3.21 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.16 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.38 percent, down from last week's 3.49 percent. It was 3.97 percent a year ago.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist, says, "With both the unemployment rate and mortgage rate below four percent and near historic lows, it is no surprise that the housing market regained momentum with home sales and construction at or near decade highs. The fall housing market is poised to continue with steady gains in prices and solid sales activity."

