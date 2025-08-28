Mortgage Rates Fall To 10-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped to a 10-month low, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.56% as of August 28, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.58%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.35%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.69%, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.51%.

"Mortgage rates are at a 10-month low," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Purchase demand continues to rise on the back of lower rates and solid economic growth. Though many potential homebuyers still face affordability challenges, consistently lower rates may provide them with the impetus to enter the market."

