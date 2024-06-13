Mortgage Rates Fall

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to slip, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.95 percent as of June 13, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.99 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.69 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.17 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.29 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.10 percent.

"Mortgage rates continued to fall back this week as incoming data suggests the economy is cooling to a more sustainable level of growth," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Top-line inflation numbers were flat but shelter inflation, which measures rent and homeownership costs, increased showing that housing affordability continues to be an ongoing impediment for buyers on the house hunt."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.