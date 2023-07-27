Mortgage Rates Edge Higher | Freddie Mac

Mortgage rates ticked higher this week.

According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.81%, a change of 0.03 percentage points over the past week. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan also moved higher, and now averages 6.11%.

The Federal Reserve resumes rate hikes

On Wednesday, the Fed announced another 0.25 percentage point increase to the federal funds rate, raising it to a target range of 5.35% to 5.50%; the highest level since 2001.

The increase was widely anticipated and priced in by the markets, so the news “Does not necessarily mean we will see a material impact on mortgage rates,” said Glenn Brunker, president of Ally Home, in emailed comments.

What could influence rate movement, though, is upcoming economic reports on the labor market, retail sales and consumer prices — and how market analysts interpret that data.

At a press conference following the Fed’s announcement, chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation down to a target range of 2% (inflation was running at 3% in June).

Powell added, however, that the central bank would need to consider incoming economic data before implementing another rate hike at the agency’s next meeting in September, leaving the potential for another rate pause on the table.

More from Money:

Best Mortgage Lenders of 2023

Mortgage Calculator by Money

How to Get the Lowest Mortgage Rate: A Step-by-Step Guide

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.