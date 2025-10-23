Markets

Mortgage Rates Drops To Lowest Level In Over A Year

October 23, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped this week, reaching the lowest level in over a year, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.19% as of October 23, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.27%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.54%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.44%, down from last week when it averaged 5.52%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.71%.

"Mortgage rates continued to trend down this week, hitting their lowest level in over a year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "At the start of 2025, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 7%, while today it hovers nearly a full percentage point lower. This dynamic has kept refinancings high, accounting for more than half of all mortgage activity for the sixth consecutive week."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.