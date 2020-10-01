Mortgage Rates Drops

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, slipped from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 2.88 percent for the week ending October 1, 2020, down from 2.90 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.65 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 2.36 percent, down from 2.40 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.14 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.90 percent, unchanged from last week. It was 3.38 percent a year ago.

"As a result of low mortgage rates that have stayed under three percent since July, the housing market has seen a strong, upward trajectory during a very uncertain time," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "We're seeing potential home buyers who now have more purchasing power and many current homeowners who have the option to refinance their loan for a better rate. However, several factors could disrupt this activity including high home prices, low inventory and lender capacity."

