Mortgage Rates Drop To 13-Week Low

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped to the lowest level in thirteen weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.64 percent for the week ending January 9, 2019, down from 3.72 last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.45 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.07 percent, down from 3.72 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.89 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.30 percent, down from 3.46 percent last week. It was 3.83 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in thirteen weeks, as investors sought the quality and safety of the U.S. Treasury fixed income markets," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The drop in mortgage rates, combined with the strong labor market, should propel a continued rise in homebuyer demand."

