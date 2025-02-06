News & Insights

Markets

Mortgage Rates Drop, But Still Near 7% Mark

February 06, 2025 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped slightly, but are still near the 7 percent mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.89% as of February 6, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.95%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.64%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.05%, down from last week when it averaged 6.12%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.90%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased this week, now averaging 6.89%," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Mortgage rates have been stable over the last month and incoming data suggest the economy remains on firm footing. Even though rates are higher compared to last year, the last two weeks of purchase applications are modestly above what we saw a year ago, indicating some latent demand in the market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.