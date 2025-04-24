Mortgage Rates Drop Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, decreased slightly from last week and continues to stay below 7% for the 14th consecutive week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"The average mortgage rate decreased slightly this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Over the last couple of months, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has fluctuated less than 20 basis points, and this stability continues to bode well for buyers and sellers alike."

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.81% as of April 24, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.83%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.17%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.94%, down from last week when it averaged 6.03%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.44%.

