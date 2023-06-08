Mortgage Rates Drop For The First Time In 3 Weeks

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, declined this week after gaining for three consecutive weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.71 percent as of June 8, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.79 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.23 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.07 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.38 percent.

"Mortgage rates decreased after a three-week climb," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While elevated rates and other affordability challenges remain, inventory continues to be the biggest obstacle for prospective homebuyers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.