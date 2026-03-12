Mortgage Rates Drop Below 6% for the First Time Since 2022 -- What Retirees Should Do Now

Key Points

Lower mortgage rates could open the door to a refinance or second home purchase.

Recognize the pitfalls of both before moving forward.

Know what it takes to qualify for a mortgage.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you've been paying attention to mortgage rates, you're probably aware that they've been elevated for years. That's a point of frustration for many would-be buyers and refinancers.

But in late February, mortgage rates dropped below the 6% mark for the first time in over three years. And they've generally been trending downward since the start of the year. In light of that, here are a few moves you may want to make as a retiree.

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Consider a refinance if your current rate is high

If you're paying a high interest rate on your mortgage, and today's rates are at least a full percentage point lower than the rate you have, you may want to consider a refinance -- especially if you're struggling to keep up with your mortgage payments. Refinancing could leave you with a lower interest rate and lower payments to follow.

Before you rush to refinance, though, make sure you intend to stay in your home long enough to recoup whatever closing costs you're charged to put that new loan in place. It's not uncommon for seniors to downsize or relocate. But you'll want to make sure you can justify the up-front cost of a refinance.

To put it another way, if a refinance costs you $5,000 but saves you $300 a month in mortgage payments, it could be worth it -- but only if you'll be in that home long enough to make back your $5,000 and then reap at least a little monthly savings afterward.

Buy that second home -- if you're sure you can afford it

If you have a decent amount of retirement savings and there's another part of the country you like to spend a lot of time in, then you may be considering a second home purchase. You may also want to buy a second home in an area that's much warmer or has better scenery. And you can check out The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire if you're looking for ideas.

Buying a second home might seem like a more feasible option when mortgage rates are lower. But make absolutely sure you can afford to pay for two homes before taking that leap.

On top of paying a mortgage for a second home, you'll have to account for property taxes, insurance, possible HOA fees, maintenance, and repairs. And the latter could introduce a whole new layer of stress.

It's easy enough to factor mortgage payments, taxes, and even insurance into your retirement budget. But as far as maintenance and repairs go, you could spend $300 one month and $3,000 the next. It's hard to know. Make sure that between your savings, Social Security, and other income streams, you have enough leeway to take on an expense that could come with variable costs.

Set yourself up to qualify for a mortgage

If you're thinking of applying for a mortgage, it's important to position yourself as a strong loan candidate. To that end, check your credit score to make sure it's in good shape. You may also want to pay off some of your debts if you owe a lot and those payments take up a big chunk of your income.

Next, figure out what income streams you can present to a lender. Remember, lenders want assurance that you'll be able to repay a mortgage. Social Security benefits count as income for mortgage qualification purposes, as do retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans. If you have a pension or annuity, that should count, too.

Lower mortgage rates could open the door to a refinance or second home purchase. If you're interested in one of these options, run the numbers carefully first to make sure it's as good an idea as you think it is.

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