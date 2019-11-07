Mortgage Rates Drop

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, drop for the first time in three weeks, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.69 percent for the week ending November 7, 2019, down from last week's 3.78. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 4.94 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.13 percent, down from last week's 3.19 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.33 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.39 percent, down from 3.43 percent last week. It was 4.14 percent a year ago.

"After a year-long slide, mortgage rates hit a cycle low in September 2019 and have risen in six out of the last nine weeks due to modestly better economic data and trade related optimism," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The improvement in sentiment has been one of the main drivers behind the surge in equity prices and will provide a halo effect to consumer spending heading into the important holiday shopping season."

