Mortgage Rates Down Slightly

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to drop, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.64% as of April 3, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.65%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.82%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.82%, down from last week when it averaged 5.89%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.06%.

"Over the last month, the 30-year fixed-rate has settled in, making only slight moves in either direction. This stability is reassuring, and borrowers have responded with purchase application demand rising to the highest growth rate since late last year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

