Mortgage Rates Dip Further As Fed Signals Moderate Rate Hikes

Mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week ending December 1, but they weren’t enough to encourage home shoppers to re-enter the market—mortgage applications and pending home sales remain at anemic levels.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 6.49% for this week, according to Freddie Mac. The rate fell 9 basis-points from last week’s average of 6.58% (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point). Despite that mortgage rates have fallen in recent weeks after hitting 20-year highs, the current rate is still more than double the 3.22% average in early January.

The 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.76% this week, down from 5.90% last week but up from 2.39% a year ago.

The rates above don’t include the fees called “points” or other costs associated with obtaining home loans.

Mortgage Rates Forecast Into 2023

Mortgage rates hit some extreme highs and lows this year, with the 30-year, fixed rate dropping to 4.99% on August 4, then peaking at a 20-year high of 7.08% in October and November.

Rising rates have been due, in part, to the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking its federal funds rate six times so far this year in its battle with high inflation.

In a speech at the Brookings Institution this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the battle against inflation was not won and rate hikes would continue. However, Powell suggested that smaller rate increases could start as early as the December Fed meeting.

While the Fed’s actions do not directly impact mortgage rates—these rates are tied to the yields on Treasury bonds—it does closely follow the Fed’s actions and monetary policy.

Despite uncertainties surrounding how long the Fed will continue raising rates to wrestle inflation down, most housing experts predict that mortgage rates will decline to an average of around 5% to 6% in 2023. Although, some have predicted rates will go higher.

Financial “pressures continue to make the path to homeownership an expensive one for many households,” George Ratiu said in an emailed statement. “The outlook for 2023 calls for housing costs to remain elevated.”

Where the Housing Market is Headed Into 2023

The economic uncertainty coupled with stubbornly high inflation, home prices and mortgage rates have made it difficult for economists to predict exactly what will happen in the housing market next year. Current data suggests that both buyers and sellers will find themselves on the short end of the stick in the near term.

For instance, home prices have dropped 3% in September from their June peak, according to the latest CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index data. Pending home sales in October also fell 4.6% from the previous month, and 37% from a year ago, according to National Association of Realtors (NAR) data. This is the fifth consecutive month that pending home sales have declined.

Even as prices are cooling, the higher mortgage rates have kept many buyers waiting on the sidelines for more attractive rates and home prices. Meanwhile, sellers have been hesitant to slash prices after seeing record-high, home-price sales earlier this year.

Housing experts predict price appreciation to slow further, eventually flattening in 2023. If the lower mortgage rates continue, it may be enough to draw more home shoppers back into the market despite home prices remaining more elevated than they may have hoped.

“The upcoming months should see a return of buyers, as mortgage rates appear to have already peaked and have been coming down since mid-November,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist of NAR, in a release.

Regardless of where mortgage rates are headed, all housing experts caution about trying to time the housing market to determine the best time for you to buy.

“The best time to enter the market and buy a home is when you are ready,” says Neda Navab, U.S. region president at Compass. This means “when your finances are aligned, when your personal circumstances require it and when the right home—at the right price and in the right place for you—makes itself available.”

