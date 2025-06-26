Markets

Mortgage Rates Decrease

June 26, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.77% as of June 26, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.81%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.86%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.89%, down from last week when it averaged 5.96%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%.

"Borrowers should find comfort in the stability of mortgage rates, which have only fluctuated within a narrow 15-basis point range since mid-April. Although recent data show that home sales remain low, the resulting available inventory provides homebuyers with a wider range of options to consider when entering the market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

