Mortgage Rates Decrease

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped from last week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.77% as of June 26, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.81%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.86%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.89%, down from last week when it averaged 5.96%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%.

"Borrowers should find comfort in the stability of mortgage rates, which have only fluctuated within a narrow 15-basis point range since mid-April. Although recent data show that home sales remain low, the resulting available inventory provides homebuyers with a wider range of options to consider when entering the market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.