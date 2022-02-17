Markets

Mortgage Rates Continue To Rise, Highest Since May 2019

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to rise and are reaching nearly 3-year highs, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 3.92 percent for the week ending February 17, 2021, up from 3.69 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.81 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.15 percent, up from 2.93 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.21 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 2.98 percent, up from last week when it averaged 2.80. It was 2.77 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates jumped again due to high inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is nearing four percent, reaching highs we have not seen since May 2019. As rates and house prices rise, affordability has become a substantial hurdle for potential homebuyers, especially as inflation threatens to place a strain on consumer budgets."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular