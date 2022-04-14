Mortgage Rates Continue To Rise, Breach 5% Mark

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to rise, breaching the 5%-mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

"This week, mortgage rates averaged five percent for the first time in over a decade," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "As Americans contend with historically high inflation, the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight inventory are making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation."

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage or FRM averaged 5.00 percent for the week ending April 14, 2021, up from 4.72 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 3.04 percent.

The 15-year FRM this week averaged 4.17 percent, up from 3.91 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.35 percent.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM averaged 3.69 percent, up from last week when it averaged 3.56. It was 2.80 percent a year ago.

