Mortgage Rates Continue To Increase

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to increase, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.57 percent as of May 25, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.39 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.10 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.97 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.75. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.31 percent.

"The U.S. economy is showing continued resilience which, combined with debt ceiling concerns, led to higher mortgage rates this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Dampened affordability remains an issue for interested homebuyers and homeowners seem unwilling to lose their low rate and put their home on the market. If this predicament continues to limit supply, it could open up an opportunity for builders to help address the country's housing shortage."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.