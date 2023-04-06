Mortgage Rates Continue To Drop

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continues to drop as it declined for a fourth consecutive week, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.28 percent as of April 6, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.32 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.72 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.64 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.56 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.91 percent.

"Mortgage rates continue to trend down entering the traditional spring homebuying season," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Unfortunately, those in the market to buy are facing a number of challenges, not the least of which is the low inventory of homes for sale, especially for aspiring first-time homebuyers."

