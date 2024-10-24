News & Insights

Markets

Mortgage Rates Continue To Rise

October 24, 2024 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to rise driven by "strength in the economy," according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.54 percent as of October 24, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.44 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.79 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.71 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.63 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 7.03 percent.

"The continued strength in the economy drove mortgage rates higher once again this week. Over the last few years, there has been a tension between downbeat economic narrative and incoming economic data stronger than that narrative. This has led to higher-than-normal volatility in mortgage rates, despite a strengthening economy," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.