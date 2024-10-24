Mortgage Rates Continue To Rise

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to rise driven by "strength in the economy," according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.54 percent as of October 24, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.44 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.79 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.71 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.63 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 7.03 percent.

"The continued strength in the economy drove mortgage rates higher once again this week. Over the last few years, there has been a tension between downbeat economic narrative and incoming economic data stronger than that narrative. This has led to higher-than-normal volatility in mortgage rates, despite a strengthening economy," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.