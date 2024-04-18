Mortgage Rates Breach 7%, Reaches Highest Level Since November

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, breached the 7% mark, reaching the highest level since last November, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 7.10 percent as of April 18, 2024, up from last week when it averaged 6.88 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.39 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.39 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.16 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.76 percent.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 7 percent for the first time this year, jumping from 6.88 percent to 7.10 percent this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "As rates trend higher, potential homebuyers are deciding whether to buy before rates rise even more or hold off in hopes of decreases later in the year. Last week, purchase applications rose modestly, but it remains unclear how many homebuyers can withstand increasing rates in the future."

