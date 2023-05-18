News & Insights

Mortgage Rates Bounce Back

May 18, 2023

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, dropped slightly amid volatility in the banking industry, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39 percent as of May 18, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.35 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.25 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.75 percent, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.43 percent.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39 percent this week, as economic crosscurrents have kept rates within a ten-basis point range over the last several weeks," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "After the substantial slowdown in growth last fall, home prices stabilized during the winter and began to modestly rise over the last few months. This indicates that while affordability remains a hurdle, homebuyers are getting used to current rates and continue to pursue homeownership."

