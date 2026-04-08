Mortgage Rates are Going the Wrong Way. These Stocks Are Feeling It.

Key Points

Homebuilder and home improvement stocks are down due to rising mortgage rates.

There isn't much relief in sight for the housing market.

10 stocks we like better than Lennar ›

This was supposed to be the year the long-ailing U.S. housing market finally recovered.

And falling mortgage rates were going to be central to that story. After all, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage had been drifting lower since January 2025, when it was just above 7%. Thirteen months later, in February of this year, it had fallen below 6%, a significant difference in borrowing rates -- and a big incentive -- for Americans looking to buy a first house or move to a new one.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Over the past six weeks, however, the 30-year rate has jumped back above 6.5%.

That's largely due to concerns about rising inflation, triggered by the spike in oil prices. Inflation worries have sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury soaring, from 3.94% just before the Iran war began, to 4.34% this week, an increase of 40 basis points in about a month. And mortgage rates tend to move with the 10-year yield.

Such a dramatic increase in mortgage rates is a huge challenge for the already troubled housing market. And you can see that in the price action of homebuilder and home improvement stocks, which have been hit hard.

Homebuilders and home improvement chains are suffering

Homebuilder Lennar (NYSE: LEN) has plunged 14.3% over the past month, while PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is down 8.9%. For comparison, the S&P 500 index is down 3.4% over the past month.

Home improvement stocks have fared similarly. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has dropped 11% over the past month, and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) is down 8.5%.

There's not a lot of relief in sight for these stocks, either, at the moment. When the market anticipates Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, homebuilder and home improvement stocks tend to rally on hopes of lower rates. But rising inflation concerns dashed those hopes. Right now, the futures market is pricing in zero rate cuts from the Fed through the remainder of 2026.

And several Fed officials recently suggested that a rate hike -- not a cut -- could be the Fed's next policy move if inflation spikes due to the war-induced spike in energy prices.

Investors will find out more this Friday morning when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Consumer Price Index data for March. The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting tool estimates that inflation jumped 0.84% in March from the previous month, which would be a very large one-month move.

Realtor.com says Friday's inflation report could determine whether spring homebuyers get a workable market or another reason to wait for improvement. You could say the same about shareholders of the four companies I mentioned above.

Should you buy stock in Lennar right now?

Before you buy stock in Lennar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lennar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Lennar. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.