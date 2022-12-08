Mortgage Rates Are Falling Fast But Homebuyers Aren’t Biting

Mortgage rates have dipped for a fourth straight week, notching their biggest extended decline in 14 years. Despite the tumbling rates, demand for loans remains weak, with homebuyers looking for more incentives to jump back into the market.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.33% as of December 8, down from 6.49% a week earlier, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. Rates have been sagging because of increasing concerns about lackluster economic growth, says Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

“Over the last four weeks, mortgage rates have declined three-quarters of a point, the largest decline since 2008,” Khater said in a statement.

Though 30-year mortgage rates have been falling after hitting 20-year highs, they’re more than double what they were last year at this time, when the average was 3.10%.

The 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 5.67% in Freddie Mac’s December 8 survey, down from 5.76% the previous week but up from 2.38% a year ago.

The rates above don’t include the fees called “points” or other costs associated with obtaining home loans.

Mortgage Rates Forecast Into 2023

Even as the typical 30-year fixed mortgage rate has cooled from its 20-year high of 7.08% in October and November, more is needed to motivate home shoppers to reenter the market. In its latest update, the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage demand was soft during the week ending December 2.

“Mortgage applications decreased 2% compared to the Thanksgiving holiday-adjusted results from the previous week, even as mortgage rates continued to trend lower,” says Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, in a news release.

Even so, rates remain stubbornly high, due in part to the Federal Reserve’s campaign of aggressively raising its benchmark federal funds rate in a battle against inflation.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes do not directly impact mortgage rates, which are tied to the yields on Treasury bonds. But the bond market closely follows the Fed’s actions and monetary policy.

During a recent speech at the Brookings Institution, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that smaller rate increases could start as early as the Fed’s policy next meeting on December 13 and 14.

But that was before the release of the November jobs report, which showed the labor market holding strong, with job gains exceeding expectations and wage growth at over 5%.

Economists are concerned that the data may influence the Fed to remain aggressive with its rate hikes, making a recession more unavoidable. Rising wages and job growth suggest the Fed’s moves have yet to put substantial downward pressure on inflation, which is still running at more than three times the Fed’s 2% goal.

Despite uncertainties about how long the Fed will continue tightening credit, most housing experts predict mortgage rates will decline to an average of around 5% to 6% in 2023. But some have predicted rates will go higher.

Where the Housing Market is Headed Into 2023

While economic uncertainty coupled with high inflation, home prices and mortgage rates have made it difficult for economists to predict what will happen in the housing market next year, there are signs things are beginning to recalibrate.

Home prices nationwide were still 10.1% higher in October compared to a year ago. But the yearly increase in price appreciation was the smallest since early 2021, according to CoreLogic’s latest Home Insights Report. In another sign of a cooling trend, home prices fell by 0.1% between September and October.

“Some relief in mortgage rate increases and relatively positive economic news may help eventually stabilize home prices,” says Selma Hepp, interim lead of the office of the chief economist at CoreLogic, in the report.

CoreLogic believes home prices were flat between October and November 2022 and will show just 4.1% year-over-year growth between October 2022 and October 2023.

For now, experts believe elevated mortgage rates will remain a major factor in home shopper decision-making by contributing to affordability challenges.

“The buyer of a median-price home for sale today (who is) making a 10% down payment is looking at a monthly payment of $2,340 for principal and interest, an increase of $900 from last year,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

James Cornell, an associate real estate broker with Corcoran in Brooklyn, New York, says staying flexible will boost your chances of finding an affordable home in 2023.

“Widen your search by looking for value in other areas other than your top choice and check with your bank or mortgage broker about special lending programs for those areas that will reduce your down payment or monthly cost,” says Cornell.

