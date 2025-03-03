Mortgage Rates and Tariffs Weigh on US Construction in January

US construction spending fell unexpectedly in January, with data from the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau showing a 0.2% decline after a 0.5% increase in December. This drop was largely driven by a significant fall in outlays on multi-family housing units, which declined 0.7%, even as spending on single-family projects managed to edge up by 0.6%. The overall picture is mixed, with annual spending still up 3.3%, but the monthly contraction raises concerns about the short-term momentum in the construction sector.





The decline comes amid higher mortgage rates and potential additional tariffs on imported lumber and appliances, which are expected to further strain affordability and dampen demand. With an excess supply of unsold houses on the market and a weak demand environment, the housing market faces a delicate balance between supply and demand. Meanwhile, spending on private non-residential structures remained unchanged, and public construction projects showed only a marginal increase of 0.1%.





Market Overview:





Construction spending dropped 0.2% in January, driven by a 0.7% fall in multi-family housing outlays.



Annual growth remains positive at 3.3%, despite the monthly decline.



Higher mortgage rates and potential tariffs are expected to further erode housing affordability.



Key Points:



Multi-family housing units experienced the most significant spending decline.



Private non-residential spending held steady, while public projects saw a slight uptick.



Rising input costs and external trade pressures are key concerns for the sector.



Looking Ahead:



Future construction spending will depend on easing mortgage rates and improved affordability.



Potential tariffs on lumber and appliances could further impact consumer demand.



Sector growth may remain volatile until broader economic conditions stabilize.



Bull Case:



Despite the monthly decline, annual construction spending is still up 3.3%, indicating overall positive momentum in the sector.



Spending on single-family projects increased by 0.6%, suggesting resilience in this important housing segment.



Public construction projects saw a slight increase of 0.1%, which could signal ongoing government support for infrastructure development.



The steady private non-residential spending indicates stability in commercial construction, potentially offsetting residential weaknesses.



Current market challenges may prompt policy responses to stimulate construction activity and improve affordability, benefiting the sector in the long term.



Bear Case:



The unexpected 0.2% decline in construction spending suggests vulnerability to economic headwinds and rising costs.



A significant 0.7% drop in multi-family housing outlays points to weakening demand in this key residential segment.



Higher mortgage rates and potential new tariffs on lumber and appliances threaten to further erode housing affordability and dampen demand.



An excess supply of unsold houses coupled with weak demand creates an imbalance that could suppress future construction activity.



Persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and rising input costs may continue to weigh on consumer and business investment decisions in the construction sector.



The contraction in construction spending signals that rising costs and macroeconomic uncertainties are beginning to weigh on consumer and business investment decisions. With a looming threat of new tariffs and persistent affordability challenges, the sector may face further headwinds in the near term. However, government initiatives to boost housing supply and stabilize markets could help mitigate these effects over time.Looking ahead, the resilience of the construction sector will depend on how quickly mortgage rates stabilize and whether potential trade policies are resolved favorably. As market dynamics evolve, investors and policymakers will need to closely monitor these trends to gauge the long-term outlook for the housing market and broader economic growth.

