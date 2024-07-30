Mortgage Rate Increases Impact U.S. Home Price Growth in May

U.S. single-family home prices remained unchanged in May, marking the smallest annual gain in 10 months, as higher mortgage rates dampened demand and boosted housing supply. The Federal Housing Finance Agency reported that house prices showed no growth following a 0.3% increase in April. Annually, home prices rose 5.7%, the smallest year-on-year increase since July 2023, compared to a 6.5% gain in April.





The rise in mortgage rates earlier this year has led to a decline in home sales, pushing inventory levels to their highest in nearly four years. New single-family housing supply also surged to levels not seen since February 2008. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage has slightly decreased from a six-month high of 7.22% in early May to 6.78% last week, as reported by Freddie Mac.





Market Overview:





U.S. home prices unchanged in May, with the smallest annual gain in 10 months.



Higher mortgage rates and increased supply impact housing market dynamics.



Mortgage rates decrease slightly, affecting affordability and demand.



Key Points:



Home prices show no growth in May, following a 0.3% increase in April.



Annual home price growth at 5.7%, the lowest since July 2023.



Housing inventory at the highest level in nearly four years.



Looking Ahead:



Potential for further stabilization in the housing market as mortgage rates adjust.



Continued monitoring of home sales and inventory levels crucial for market outlook.



Impact of housing supply and mortgage rate trends on future price movements.



All nine census regions recorded annual house price gains in May, with significant increases observed in New England and the Middle Atlantic regions. The West South Central and Pacific regions experienced more moderate price increases compared to other regions. The overall stability in home prices reflects broader economic trends and could signal a cooling off in the housing market amidst fluctuating mortgage rates and rising inventory levels.As the housing market adapts to these changes, stakeholders will be closely watching mortgage rate trends and their implications for affordability and demand. The current environment highlights the complex interplay between economic conditions and the real estate sector, with potential impacts on both buyers and sellers in the coming months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.