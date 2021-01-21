Caliber Home Loans, a residential mortgage producer and servicer, revived its IPO plans on Thursday with a blank filing after postponing its $345 million IPO in October 2020. In its latest filing, the company disclosed updated financials for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Caliber Home Loans was founded in 1963 and booked $2.4 billion in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol HOMS. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Mortgage provider Caliber Home Loans revives $345 million IPO with new blank filing originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

