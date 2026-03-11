Mortgage or No Mortgage in Retirement? What the Sub-6% Rate Environment Changes

Key Points

With mortgage rates starting to dip, you may be wondering if it's the right time to buy.

Don't assume that paying off your home ore financing your mortgage is your best bet,

Hanging onto a low-interest mortgage could give you more liquidity and flexibility.

If you've been in the market for a mortgage, whether it's for a first-time home or a new loan on a home you own already, you may be aware that borrowing rates have been frustratingly elevated for the past several years. But things may be starting to take a turn for the better.

In late February, mortgage rates dipped below 6% for the first time in over three years. And while they've since come back up a bit, considering they've been trending downward since the start of 2026, there's a good chance they'll dip back below 6% again in the not-so-distant future.

If you're retired or are nearing that point, you may be wondering if you should get a mortgage, refinance a mortgage, or pay off your mortgage in light of sub-6% rates. Here's what you need to think about.

Applying for a purchase mortgage in retirement

If you're retired and have been waiting for mortgage rates to come down to buy a home, you may not want to pounce simply because they fall below 6%.

The reality is that even if mortgage rates fall into the high 5% range, that's still a fairly high borrowing rate, historically speaking. You'll need to take a look at your retirement income and see if you can afford a home based on housing prices in your area.

Also keep in mind that if you've never owned a home, buying one could strain your retirement savings in surprising ways. When you're a homeowner, you face variable maintenance costs and potentially expensive repairs.

If your retirement income mostly consists of Social Security, those expenses could upend your budget in a serious way. So you'll need to make sure you can afford not only mortgage payments, but potential unwanted surprises.

Refinancing a mortgage in retirement

If you're retired, lower borrowing rates might tempt you to refinance your existing mortgage. If you can get a lower rate and reduce your monthly payments, that could help you stretch your retirement income further.

Your decision should hinge on how much savings you'll reap by refinancing and whether you intend to stay in your home. If you can lower your mortgage's interest rate a lot, refinancing could make sense -- especially if you're living mostly on Social Security benefits and are struggling to keep up with your home loan payments.

But if you have plans to downsize in the near future, you may not want to refinance. You'll pay closing costs to put a new loan in place. And if you intend to move soon, you may not end up being in your home long enough to reap the financial benefits after accounting for those fees.

Paying off your mortgage in retirement

If you have a mortgage already and intend to stay in your home for the foreseeable future, you may be wondering if you should pay off that loan and shed those monthly payments. It can be tempting to pay off your mortgage if you have a high borrowing rate and are therefore spending a lot of money on interest. But with rates falling, refinancing your loan and keeping it could be a better option.

The reality is that there can be a benefit to hanging onto a mortgage in retirement. If you take a lump sum of money out of your IRA or 401(k) to pay off your mortgage, you'll be sinking that much more money into your home, leaving yourself with less liquidity.

If you can refinance an existing mortgage into a loan with a lower rate, it could make sense to continue paying it and hang onto more of your cash. Plus, if you itemize on your taxes, you may be able to get a mortgage interest deduction.

Falling mortgage rates could introduce some financial questions into your life as a retiree. Think carefully about the pros and cons of getting a mortgage to buy a home, refinancing an existing mortgage, or paying off your mortgage completely.

