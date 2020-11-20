Mortgage lending firm NewRez confidentially files for IPO

Nov 20 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp NRZ.Nsaid on Friday an unit of NewRez LLC, a mortgage lending and servicing firm, has confidentially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO)

