US Markets
NRZ

Mortgage lending firm NewRez confidentially files for IPO

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

New Residential Investment Corp said on Friday an unit of NewRez LLC, a mortgage lending and servicing firm, has confidentially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO).

Nov 20 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp NRZ.Nsaid on Friday an unit of NewRez LLC, a mortgage lending and servicing firm, has confidentially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular