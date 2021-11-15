US Markets

Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans withdraws U.S. IPO plans

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc on Monday filed to withdraw an application to go public in the United States, nearly a year after postponing its plans.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc on Monday filed to withdraw an application to go public in the United States, nearly a year after postponing its plans.

Caliber originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering in October last year, but postponed plans less than a month later.

"The company has determined not to pursue the contemplated public offering at this time," Caliber said in the filing on Monday.

When it had filed last year, the Texas-based company was looking to take advantage of a resurgence in the IPO market after uncertainties tied to the health crisis had forced a clutch of companies to postpone their stock market entry plans.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNW RKT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular