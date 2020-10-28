US Markets
Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans postpones IPO

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc said on Wednesday it had postponed its initial public offering (IPO).

Caliber had filed for the IPO earlier in October and estimated the pricing between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.

"We will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop," the company said in its statement.

Texas-based Caliber is the latest company looking to ride a resurgence in the IPO market as the pandemic forced firms to postpone their plans. Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, the parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, also went public in August.

