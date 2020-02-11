Mortgage lender Alpha Investment files for a $15 million IPO

Alpha Investment, a mortgage lender backed by Omega Commercial Finance Corp, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.



The Columbus, OH-based company was founded in 2013 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALPC. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

