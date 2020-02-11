IPOs
ALPC

Mortgage lender Alpha Investment files for a $15 million IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Alpha Investment, a mortgage lender backed by Omega Commercial Finance Corp, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.

The Columbus, OH-based company was founded in 2013 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALPC. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

Mortgage lender Alpha Investment files for a $15 million IPO

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALPC

Latest IPOs Videos

#TradeTalks: Trends in the SPAC Market

Jill Malandrino is joined by James Graf, CEO of Graf Industrial Corp, to discuss the latest trends in the SPAC market.

5 days ago
See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular