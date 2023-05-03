Mortgage Interest Rates Today: May 3, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Remain Fairly Stable

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.90%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.21%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.00%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.76%.

Mortgage Rates for May 3, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.90%, which is 0.04% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.91%. The APR was 6.87% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.90% on a $100,000 loan will cost $659 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $137,096.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.21%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.27%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.24%. It was 6.30% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.21%, you would pay $855 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,944 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.00%— 0.11% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.00% will cost you $665 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,990.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.76%, higher than the 52-week low of 3.76%. Last week, the average rate was 5.75%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.76% will pay $584 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

