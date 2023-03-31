Mortgage Interest Rates Today: March 31, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Move Up Again

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.93%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.18%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.01%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%.

Mortgage Rates for March 31, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.93%, compared to last week when it was 6.81%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 4.84% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.95%. The APR was 6.82% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.93%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $661 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $137,819 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.18%, up 0.09% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.09%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.09%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.21%. It was 6.12% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.18% will cost $854 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $53,650 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 7.01%. Last week, the average rate was 6.87%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 4.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.01% will pay $666 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,000, and you’d pay roughly $1,048,130 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%. The 52-week low was 3.30% compared to a 52-week high of 5.82%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.65% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $577.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be difficult to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can truly afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

