Mortgage Interest Rates Today: March 24, 2023—Rates Move Down

The current average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.81%, compared to 7.06% a week earlier.

For borrowers who want a shorter mortgage, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.09%, down 0.18% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate to today’s refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for March 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 6.81% from 6.89% yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.06%. Today’s rate is lower than the 52-week high of 7.41%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage APR is 6.82%. At this time last week, it was 7.08%. Here’s why APR is important.

At an interest rate of 6.81%, a 30-year fixed mortgage would cost $653 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $134,933 over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.09%, down 0.18% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.27%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.08%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.12%. It was 6.30% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.09% will cost $849 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $52,771 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 6.87%. Last week, the average rate was 7.10%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 4.86%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.87% will pay $657 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,929, and you’d pay roughly $1,022,806 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.67%, up from the 52-week low of 3.23%. Last week, the average rate was 5.72%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.67% will spend $579 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.