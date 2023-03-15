Mortgage Interest Rates Today: March 15, 2023—Mortgage Rates Cool Off

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell by 0.17% in the last week to 7.01%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.01% during the same period to 6.29%.

Mortgage Rates for March 15, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.01%, compared to last week when it was 7.18%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 4.56% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.03%. The APR was 7.19% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.01%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $666 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $139,751 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.29%, up 0.01% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.28%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.80%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.33%. It was 6.32% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.29% will cost $860 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,729 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.05%— 0.23% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 4.59% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.05% will cost you $669 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,020.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%, . In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 3.16% and the high was 5.82%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.73% will spend $582 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

