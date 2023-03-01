Mortgage Interest Rates Today: March 1, 2023—30-Year Fixed Rate Rises

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped by 0.04% in the last week to 7.08%.
Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.03% during the same period to 6.32%.
Mortgage Rates for March 1, 2023
30-Year Mortgage Rates
Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 7.08%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 7.04%.
Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.10%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.05%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.
To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.08% will cost you about $671, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $141,446 in total interest over the life of the loan.
15-Year Mortgage Rates
Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.32%, up 0.03% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.29%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.
The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.35%. It was 6.32% a week earlier.
A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.32% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $55,024 in total interest.
Jumbo Mortgage Rates
The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.07%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 4.12%.
If you lock in today’s rate of 7.07% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,066, and you’d pay around $1,071,774 in total interest over the life of the loan.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates
Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%, up 0.16% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 2.93% and the high was 5.73%.
Borrowers with the current rate of 5.73% will spend $582 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.
What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?
The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.
The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.
