Mortgage Interest Rates Today: March 1, 2023—30-Year Fixed Rate Rises

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped by 0.04% in the last week to 7.08%.

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 0.03% during the same period to 6.32%.

For existing homeowners, compare your current mortgage rates with today’s refinance rates.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for March 1, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 7.08%. This was up from the previous week’s rate of 7.04%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.10%. This is higher than last week when the APR was 7.05%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 7.08% will cost you about $671, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $141,446 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.32%, up 0.03% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.29%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.38%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.35%. It was 6.32% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.32% will cost $861 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $55,024 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.14%. Last week, the average rate was 7.07%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 4.12%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 7.07% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $675 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,066, and you’d pay around $1,071,774 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.73%, up 0.16% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 2.93% and the high was 5.73%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.73% will spend $582 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate (APR) represents a loan’s interest rate and fees, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. It’s essentially the all-in cost of the loan.

The APR is a helpful number because it shows you the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it the entire term.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.