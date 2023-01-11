Mortgage Interest Rates Today: January 11, 2023—Mortgage Rates Fall

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.65%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.91%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.65%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.50%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for January 11, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.65% compared to a rate of 6.83% a week ago.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.66%. The APR was 6.85% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.65%, you will pay about $642 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $131,107 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.91%, higher than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 5.93%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 5.93%. Last week it was 5.99%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.91%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $839 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $51,020 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.65%, the same as last week.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.65% will pay approximately $642 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,815.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.50%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.50% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $568.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Before you look for a house, you should get to know your budget. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.