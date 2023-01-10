Mortgage Interest Rates Today: January 10, 2023—Rates Inch Down

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.51%, down 0.35% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.89%. However, you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your mortgage in 15 years instead of 30.

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for January 10, 2023

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.51%, compared to last week when it was 6.86%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.52%. The APR was 6.88% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.51%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $633 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $127,781 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.89%, down 0.06% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.95%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.91%. It was 6.00% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.89% will cost $838 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $50,827 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.48%. Last week, the average rate was 6.92%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently than the 52-week low of 6.48%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.48% will pay $631 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,736, and you’d pay around $953,034 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%, up 0.02% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 5.40% and the high was 5.60%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.51% will spend $568 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

