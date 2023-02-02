Mortgage Interest Rates Today: February 2, 2023—Rates Mostly Drop

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.37% with an APR of 6.38%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 5.67% with an APR of 5.69%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.37% with an APR of 6.38%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37% with an APR of 7.38%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for February 2, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.37%, compared to last week when it was 6.48%. Over the last 52 weeks, the highest rate was 6.92%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.38%. The APR was 6.49% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.37%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $624 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $124,475 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.67%, up 0.05% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.62%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.69%. It was 5.65% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.67% will cost $826 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $48,704 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.37%— 0.15% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week high of 6.94%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.37% will cost you $624 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,681.

5/1 ARM Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.37%. The 52-week high was 5.51%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.37% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $560.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.