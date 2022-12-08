Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 8, 2022—Mortgage Rates Cool Off

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.61%, down 0.13% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they generally have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.94%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

If you want to refinance your existing mortgage, check out the latest mortgage refinance rates.

Mortgage Rates for December 8, 2022

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.61%, compared to last week when it was 6.74%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.57% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.62%. The APR was 6.76% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.61%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $639 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $130,155 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 5.94%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.07%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.97%. It was 6.09% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 5.94%, you would pay $841 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $51,311 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.60%. Last week, the average rate was 6.75%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.58%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.75% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $639 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,795, and you’d pay around $974,379 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched down to 5.42% from 5.43% yesterday. The average rate was 5.45% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.60%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.42% will pay $563 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

Mortgage rates have increased this year, and many experts predict rates will climb further. Forecasts range from about 5.5% by the end of 2022 to as high as 7%. As always, it pays to shop around and be ready to lock in a rate if you find one that seems competitively low.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a rough idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

