Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 7, 2022—Rates Drop

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.76% with an APR of 6.77%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.05% with an APR of 6.08%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.78% with an APR of 6.79%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.43% with an APR of 7.38%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for December 7, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.76% compared to a rate of 6.84% a week ago. The lowest rate was 6.57% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.77%. The APR was 6.86% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.76%, you will pay about $649 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $133,735 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.05%, down 0.08% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.13%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.08%. It was 6.16% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.05% will cost $847 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $52,381 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage sits at 6.78%. Last week, the average rate was 6.87%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.78% will pay $651 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,884, and you’d pay roughly $1,006,603 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.43%, higher than the 52-week low of 4.98%. Last week, the average rate was 5.45%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.43% will pay $563 per month in principal and interest.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The amount of house you can afford depends on a number of factors, including your income and debt.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.