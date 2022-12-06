Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 6, 2022—Rates Decrease

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.72%, compared to 6.88% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.04%, down 0.10% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for December 6, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.72% compared to a rate of 6.88% a week ago. The lowest rate was 6.53% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.73%. The APR was 6.89% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.72%, you will pay about $647 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $132,778 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.04%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.14%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.06%. Last week it was 6.16%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.04% will cost $846 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $52,283 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.75%. Last week, the average rate was 6.91%. Over the past year, the rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage has been as high as 7.44% and as low as 6.53%.

If you lock in today’s rate of 6.91% on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage, you will pay $649 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 in financing. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,864, and you’d pay around $1,001,215 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%. The 52-week low was 4.95% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.44% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $564.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

In the first two quarters of 2022, rates for home loans rose and currently sit at about 6.72% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to climb—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. A good place to start is by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

