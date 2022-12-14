Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 14, 2022—Mortgage Rates Trend Higher

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.81%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.06%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.88%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%.

Mortgage Rates for December 14, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.81%, which is 0.05% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 6.57% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.83%. The APR was 6.77% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.81% on a $100,000 loan will cost $653 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $134,933.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.06%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.05%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.09%. It was 6.08% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.06%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $847 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $52,478 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 6.88%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 6.78% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 6.58%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.88% will pay $657 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,929, and you’d pay approximately $1,024,610 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%, up from the 52-week low of 5.21%. Last week, the average rate was 5.43%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.46% will spend $565 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

In the first half of 2022, rates for home loans rose and currently sit at about 6.81% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to climb—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How Much House Can I Afford?

The first step on your homebuying journey should be to calculate affordability. You’ll want to find out how much you can afford based on things like income, debt and savings.

Here are a few important factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

