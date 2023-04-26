Mortgage Interest Rates Today: April 26, 2023—Rates Hold Steady

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.86%, down 0.13% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they typically have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.27%. But keep in mind that you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your loan in half the time (15 years versus 30 years).

Mortgage Rates for April 26, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.86%, compared to last week when it was 6.99%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.26% and the high was 7.41%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.87%. The APR was 7.01% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 6.86%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $656 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $136,134 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.27%, the same as the previous week. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.30%. It was 6.31% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.27% will cost $859 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $54,532 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate is 6.89%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.11% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.89% will pay $658 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,940, and you’d pay approximately $1,026,415 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM sits at 5.75%, higher than the 52-week low of 3.66%. Last week, the average rate was 5.69%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.75% will pay $584 per month in principal and interest.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Buying a house is a huge purchase and can put a big dent in your savings. Before you start looking, it’s important to figure out both what you can afford and you’re willing to spend.

Not only do you want to consider your income and debt, but you also want to factor in emergency savings and any long-term financial goals such as retirement or college.

These are some basic financial factors that go into home affordability:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the total life of the loan. It’s important because it can give homebuyers a more complete picture of total costs, not just the interest rate.

Comparing APR among lenders is a better way to see overall costs because it will show you everything from interest rate to fees.

