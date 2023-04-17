Mortgage Interest Rates Today: April 17, 2023—15-Year Mortgage Rates Increase, 30-Year Rates Steady

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.96%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.20%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.07%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.65%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for April 17, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.96%, the same as last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.26% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.97%.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.96% on a $100,000 loan will cost $663 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $138,543.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.20%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.13%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.48%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.23%. Last week it was 6.15%.

With an interest rate of 6.20%, you would pay $855 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $53,846 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.07%— 0.03% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.19% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.07% will cost you $670 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,025.

5/1 ARM Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.65%. The average rate was 5.66% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.82%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.65% will pay $577 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.