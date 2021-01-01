Mortgage Interest Rates Forecast: Will Rates Rise In 2021?

In a year that was marked by economic turbulence, mortgage rates in 2020 gave homeowners and homebuyers a big break in lending costs. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage started sliding by mid-March and never stopped dropping.

Average rates have stayed below 3% since July 30, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. But these sub-3% rates likely won’t last in 2021, according to most experts.

Rates Will Climb Above 3%

Some economists forecast that rates will break the 3% range in 2021, but not rise much higher than 3.1% to 3.3%. Still, at the high end of the forecast, rates would increase by more than half a percentage point above their record-low mark.

“Rates are more likely to rise than fall, but it will be an inconsequential move,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. “The growing economy will raise the mortgage rate to around 3.1%, which is still near historic lows.”

Although a few percentage points is not a shocking jump, it can add hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments and tens of thousands of dollars to the total cost of the loan.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) says it believes the average rate for a 30-year mortgage will start at 2.9% in the first quarter of 2021 and gradually increase to 3.2% by the end of 2021. Looking even further down the road, the MBA has 2022 rates peaking at 3.6%.

Higher rates can reduce buying power, especially as home price appreciation is on track to increase in 2021. The MBA forecast for home price appreciation in 2021 is 5.1%, which is a small dip from 5.3% in 2020.

In the following scenarios, you can see how even a small jump in interest rates can substantially increase the cost of a mortgage. These figures do not include insurance or taxes. For someone with a $500,000 home loan, a 4-basis point jump will cost them $115 more per month and $41,400.44 more over the life of the loan on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.

The 10-year Treasury yield is typically an indicator of where mortgage rates are headed. The MBA predicts yields to rise in 2021, hitting 1.4% by the fourth quarter, on the assumption that the recovery will have a positive impact on the economy and that government spending will increase under President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration.

“There will be a broader economic impact on the second half of 2021. We expect more government spending and a new stimulus bill with Biden in office, which will put upward pressure on Treasury yields and rates,” says Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting for the MBA.

Refinancing Will Slow in 2021

If mortgage rates rise in 2021, then expect fewer homeowners to refinance their mortgages.

The MBA predicts that refinancing volume will fall from $2.149 trillion in 2020 to $1.191 trillion in 2021, mainly due to rising rates. There will be an even sharper decline of refinancing volume in 2022 to $573 billion, according to MBA’s latest forecast. The refinance share of all mortgage originations is predicted to drop to 41% in 2021 from 57% in 2020.

“Refinance activity will depend on rates. Even if rates rise a few basis points above where we’re at now, we can expect a pretty robust refi demand market in 2021,” says Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist for First American Financial Corporation, a title insurance provider. “There are still many homeowners who can save money by refinancing.”

Since July, more than 15 million borrowers have been eligible to refinance as rates have stayed below 3%. The number of potential savers has grown as rates have fallen, expanding to 19.9 million people when the average mortgage rate fell to 2.67% on Dec. 17, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology, data and analytics provider.

As rates rise, the pool of people who can save money by refinancing their mortgage will start to shrink again. If rates hit 3.13%, 6.2 million borrowers will no longer be able to cut costs with a new mortgage.

Homeowners who are considering refinancing might want to do it sooner than later, as rising rates can cut into your savings. The best way to ensure you get the lowest mortgage rate is to make sure your credit is in good shape and shop around.

Don’t settle for the first offer you get—unless you can lock in a rate as close to 2% as possible. It’s always a good idea to get several loan estimates and compare the total costs. Remember, your interest rate is just one cost of your loan, so you’ll want to compare APRs, which will give you the total cost, including lender fees.

